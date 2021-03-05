Zap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

