ZBG Token Hits One Day Volume of $404,369.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $404,369.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00752233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00043376 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZBG Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

