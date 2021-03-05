Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,478.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.70 or 0.03138909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00368685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.78 or 0.01020621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00430773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00370416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00251389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022511 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.