ZCore Price Hits $0.0766 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 7% against the US dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $691,392.17 and approximately $13,849.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,024,417 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

