Zeepin 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,567.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $216,115.03 and approximately $23,567.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.00462596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00083644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00462790 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

