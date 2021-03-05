Zeepin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,930.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $210,785.84 and $32,930.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00471289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00471818 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.