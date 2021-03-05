Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.89 or 0.00248807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00089457 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,719,800 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

