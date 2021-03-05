Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $815.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

