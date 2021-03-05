Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $19,349.17

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $19,349.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.