ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $206,593.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $206,593.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00042545 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

