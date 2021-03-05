Zero Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $32,383.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00249246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00089735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,726,840 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

