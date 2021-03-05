Zero Utility Token Trading Down 29.7% This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for about $832.17 or 0.01692399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $806,165.44 and $19,305.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

