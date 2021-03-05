ZeroSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.41 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and $5.41 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00466549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00068906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00082416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00457194 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

