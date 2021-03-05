Zeusshield Market Cap Hits $383,049.66 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $383,049.66 and approximately $50.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00747767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042187 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

