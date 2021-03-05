ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $215,144.92 and $33.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

