Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,186,078 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 250.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises approximately 1.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of GoodRx worth $66,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in GoodRx by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $2,153,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 54,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

