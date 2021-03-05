Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.38. The company had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The firm has a market cap of $410.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.