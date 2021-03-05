Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 14,250 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $25.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.99. 29,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,674 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,463. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

