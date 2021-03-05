Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 14,815 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Bill.com worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $10.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.56. 46,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -285.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,668 shares of company stock worth $37,374,416. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

