Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 23,660 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $25.14 on Friday, hitting $320.91. 119,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,912. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

