Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.47. 65,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,749. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

