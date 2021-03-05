Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 69,985 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares during the quarter. Lemonade makes up approximately 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.93% of Lemonade worth $64,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 218,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $20,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $12.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. 132,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

