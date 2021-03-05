Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $23.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.33. 547,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

