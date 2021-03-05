Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.51. 192,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

