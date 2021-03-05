Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.