Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,508. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

