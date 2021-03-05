Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 10,865 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

