Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $228,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $18.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.25. 278,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $295.28 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

