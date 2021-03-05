Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Beyond Meat worth $43,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 157,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $7,039,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.