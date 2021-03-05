Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,984 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $163,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,132,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 959,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,419,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

