Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

