Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $121.25 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,809 shares during the period. Chewy comprises approximately 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chewy worth $121,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded down $9.48 on Friday, hitting $78.17. 166,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,507. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

