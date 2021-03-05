Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,674 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,463. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $25.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.99. 29,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

