Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.35. 195,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

