Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $205.16 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $205,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.33. The stock had a trading volume of 203,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,113. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

