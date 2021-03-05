Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696,319 shares of company stock valued at $124,634,809.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 477,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,353. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

