Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $228.86 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $228,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.25. The stock had a trading volume of 278,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.81 and its 200-day moving average is $533.29. The company has a market cap of $295.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

