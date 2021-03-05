Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $35.30 Million Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Sprout Social worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 235.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 120,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $800,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,292 shares of company stock worth $11,213,083.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -34.94. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

