Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $11.58 on Friday, hitting $316.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

