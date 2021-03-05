Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $56.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $14.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.09. 51,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,498. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.32 and a 200 day moving average of $343.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

