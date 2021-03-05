Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Veeva Systems worth $81,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.09. 43,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,572. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

