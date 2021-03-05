Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $5.07 on Friday, hitting $25.23. 809,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,421,975. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock valued at $165,632,040 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

