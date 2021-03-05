Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $34.76 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $23.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.33. 547,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

