Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Shopify worth $303,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,602,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,539,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 262,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $116.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,033.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,098.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 732.13, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

