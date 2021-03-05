Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.51. 192,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

