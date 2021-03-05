Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.75. 137,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.