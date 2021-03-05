Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $11.58 on Friday, reaching $316.39. 7,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,839. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

