Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 19,485 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $5.23 on Friday, reaching $79.77. 194,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,349. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,832.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $317,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $552,034.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,944,796 shares of company stock valued at $197,172,968. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.