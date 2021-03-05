Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 4,610 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $58,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,995. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

