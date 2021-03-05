Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

CTAS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.74. 11,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.01. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

